Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $5,886,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

