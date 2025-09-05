Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 16,530 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $303.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $304.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

