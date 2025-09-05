Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $33.24 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,257.48 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,122.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.