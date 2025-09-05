Millennium Management LLC Has $5.23 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $5,230,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $652.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $652.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

