Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $350.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

