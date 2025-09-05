Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 5.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $540.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $540.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.87.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

