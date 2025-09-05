NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $117.40 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $117,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,184,163,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,007,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,030,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Shares of META stock opened at $748.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $738.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total transaction of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,408.64. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $375,471.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,267.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,341 shares of company stock valued at $234,443,690 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

