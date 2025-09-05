NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,811 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,509,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $232.37.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

