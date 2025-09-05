National Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.