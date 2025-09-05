MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,735 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $232.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.