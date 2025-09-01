Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $149,963,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,972,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,265,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 in the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,983.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,998.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,895.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.