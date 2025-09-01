Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $32.25 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 185,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $205.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

