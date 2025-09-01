Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 151.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

