Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 56,964 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.35% of West Fraser Timber worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1%

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -73.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.