Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $37.47 Million Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NUE opened at $148.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

