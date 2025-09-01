Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $227,174,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $200,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $214.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average is $175.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

