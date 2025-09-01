Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

NRIX stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares in the company, valued at $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,966.23. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

