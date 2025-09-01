Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.01 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 104.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,234 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 215.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

