Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lowered by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $969.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $693.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

