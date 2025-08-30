Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Meta Platforms comprises 4.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.47, for a total value of $389,493.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,490.69. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,803 shares of company stock worth $235,398,025. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

