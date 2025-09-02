Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

