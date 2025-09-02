Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. $BYND

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 1.6%

Beyond Meat stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.