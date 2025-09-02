GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY is VeriStar Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

VeriStar Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 10.7% of VeriStar Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VeriStar Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 307.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $956,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,015 shares in the company, valued at $66,816,131.90. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $143,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 252,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,305,769.97. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,423 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

