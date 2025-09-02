VeriStar Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

VeriStar Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 6.9% of VeriStar Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VeriStar Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

