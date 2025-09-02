Lynrock Lake LP Lowers Position in TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

Lynrock Lake LP trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,526,275 shares during the period. TechTarget comprises 1.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned 3.65% of TechTarget worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after buying an additional 767,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1,840.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $50,669.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,398.81. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 252.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.