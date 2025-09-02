Ares Management LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. $TRIN

Ares Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Trinity Capital makes up about 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 194.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,200 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,414. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,900 shares of company stock worth $89,546 over the last ninety days. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.84 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 51.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

