Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 76,059 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,059 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 13.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 0.52% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $70,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,186,000 after buying an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $184,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,055,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,822,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

