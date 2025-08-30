Certior Financial Group LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Certior Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $160.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,190. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

