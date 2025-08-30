Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lowered by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $318.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $320.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a market capitalization of $521.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

