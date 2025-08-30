Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) were up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 213,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 62,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.38.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

