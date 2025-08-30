Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,178 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $122,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,337,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,631,000. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 529,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

