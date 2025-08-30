FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

