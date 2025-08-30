iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT is Sculptor Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194,066 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 2.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $131,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

