Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $105,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $759.76 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $773.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

