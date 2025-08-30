Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.76 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,389,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,790.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average is $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.