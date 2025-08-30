Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 562,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 82,991 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,400. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $89,217,029. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

