Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $206.09 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $199.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

