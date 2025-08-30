Palogic Value Management L.P. Purchases 474 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

