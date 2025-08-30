Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Finland lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $648.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $652.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

