Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

