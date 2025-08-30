Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 79381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.89 million for the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

