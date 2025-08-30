Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $378.24 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.65.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

