Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176.80 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.40), with a volume of 597870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.60 ($2.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSLH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Marshalls from GBX 370 to GBX 240 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50.

Get Marshalls alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marshalls

Marshalls Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 per share, with a total value of £10,150. Also, insider Matt Pullen purchased 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £15,932.04. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.