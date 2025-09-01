Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 134.96 ($1.82), with a volume of 96675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.96 ($1.82).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

