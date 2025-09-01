Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Societe Generale Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCGLY

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 286,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,262. Societe Generale Group has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.