WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$18,583.08 in Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 26,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,583.08.
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 39,576 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,914.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
