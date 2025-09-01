Contrasting CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorVel and YY Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CorVel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $895.59 million 5.10 $95.17 million $1.94 45.90 YY Group $41.10 million 2.93 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

This table compares CorVel and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 10.98% 32.31% 18.33% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CorVel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY Group has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CorVel beats YY Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.