BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 646043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a market cap of £10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.87.
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
