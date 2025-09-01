Robinson (LON:RBN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.23), with a volume of 32586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.15).

Robinson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.02.

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Robinson had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts predict that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

