Michael Walshe Buys 18,000,000 Shares of MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) Stock

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Walshe bought 18,000,000 shares of MTM Critical Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,870,000.00.

Michael Walshe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Michael Walshe sold 8,695,000 shares of MTM Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77, for a total transaction of A$6,695,150.00.

The company has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -10,627.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MTM Critical Metals Company Profile

MTM Critical Metals Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements in Western Australia. It explores for gold, base metals, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Mt Monger Resources Limited and changed its name to MTM Critical Metals Limited in May 2023.

